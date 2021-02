International Mother Language Day: Students, teachers hold march in Agartala

Students and teachers from various schools, colleges and educational institutions held a march in Tripura's Agartala.

They held a long march to mark the International Mother Language Day on February 21.

International Mother Language Day recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion and the sustainable development goals' focus on leaving no one behind.

International Mother Language Day is observed every year to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.