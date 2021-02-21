Maharashtra: No permission for Rakesh Tikait’s rally amid rising Covid cases

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait was denied permission to hold a rally in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Lockdown has been put into place in certain districts of Maharashtra.

Also, Section 144 has been imposed in certain areas.

All these steps have been taken because of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Hence, the authorities have denied permission to hold a rally in the state,” Tikait said.

Meanwhile, Thane added 508 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,60,176, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus has claimed the life of eight more persons, taking the death toll in the district rose to 6,235, he said.

