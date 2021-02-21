Jack Woodward Stadium field renovations nearing completion

When the Phoenix Pirates kick off the 2021 spring football season on March 5, it will be on a brand-new football field surrounded by a new-look stadium.

After going through a year of covid and no sports along with the devastating almeda fire that impacted phoenix, the phoenix high school student-athletes certainly deserve the new renovated jack woodward stadium.

Newswatch 12 sports cameron derby took a tour of the new facilities today.

çáátopic lineááÑ after a horrible fire, and a year of uncertainty and sports not allowed, jack woodward stadium's renovation is finishing at the perfect time.

çáádave lineááÑ "in the wake of the fires we felt that phoenix-talent rising field was an appropriate way to let our community know that we are rebuilding.

We are going to be a cornerstone of what is going on to get phoenix and talent back on its feet."

çáátopic lineááÑ the 750 thousand dollar project that includes a new turf field and other stadium renovations is expected to be completed in the coming week.

Something earhart feels the phoenix students truly deserve.

çáádave lineááÑ "our kids are resilient.

They have been through a lot like you said they have been through a lot with covid and the fires and just everything where the world is at right now.

We have been back in school three weeks at a hybrid level.

Our kids are here four half days a week.

We are just really enjoying seeing them."

çáátopic lineááÑ while it may not have the same grass field feel that phoenix high school has always had, earhardt says the new field opens the door for the pirates to get better in so many actvities more than just football.

çáádave lineááÑ "distance learning served its purpose but it is time to be back.

Our kids have huge hearts.

They are a great group of kids that have been challenged by this and they continue to rise to the challenge."

In phoenix, cameron derby, newswatch 12 sports.

Phoenix high school tells us that the field will be ready for the first game of the spring football season.

Phoenix