‘Centre should start dialogue with Pak to stop bloodshed in J&K’: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti asked the Centre to start a dialogue with Pakistan to stop the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP president visited Logripora Aishmuqam area of in Kashmir’s Anantnag district to express her condolences to the family of J&K Police Constable Suhail Ahmad who was killed in the terrorist attack in the Baghat area of the city on February 19.

Besides Ahmad, another police personnel lost his life in the Baghat attack.

Mufti said, “Till when the people of J&K, its policemen and youth will continue to sacrifice their lives.

This (the Kashmir issue) is a huge issue and this issue should be resolved so that the bloodshed in J&K stops and the people here live in peace.” She added, “The BJP government should think and start the process of dialogue with Pakistan, so that the bloodshed is stopped.” Watch the full video for more.