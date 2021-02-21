PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre on February 21.
The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda.
The PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a meeting of the BJP national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre on February 21.
The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda.
The PM will also address the BJP national office bearers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda interacted with Uttarakhand's Member of Parliaments..