Myanmar protesters hold memorial march for girl, 19, shot by police

Protesters held a memorial service today (February 22) for the young woman killed after being shot in the head by police during unrest in Myanmar.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khine, 19, was hit by live ammo fired at crowds gathering in the capital Naypyitaw on February 9 following the military coup.

The woman died on Friday (February 19) and rights groups said her injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Protesters held banners with her picture on and carried flowers during a march in the former capital Yangon.

They called for the police officer who allegedly shot Mya Thwe Thwe Khine to face justice.

The memorial march for Mya Thwe Thwe Khine came as security forced shot dead at least two protesters and injured at least six others in Mandalay on Saturday afternoon (February 20).