Locals in southern India return stranded turtle to sea

Locals joined forces on Saturday (February 21) to rescue an enormous female turtle that had become stranded on a beach in southern India after laying its eggs.

Residents of Nanthiravilla village in Tamil Nadu spotted the 200-kilogramme reptile stuck in the sand.

A police constable managed to loop a rope around the turtle's shell and he and a group of youngsters hauled the stricken creature back to the water where it swam off swiftly.

The beaches of Tamil Nadu are an important nesting site for several turtle species, including the endangered olive ridley turtle.