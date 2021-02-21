Dog Teaches Puppy How To 'Help' Shovel The Snow

Chuckie the Chocolate Lab has been an expert at snow removal for many years.
On Valentine's Day, Chuckie met his new friend Bernie the Black Lab puppy!
And today he showed Bernie what it takes to be a snow removal PRO!
Misa the German Shepherd is thoroughly enjoying her first snowfall. She can't get enough of it and keeps bouncing around..
This dog just couldn't get comfortable enough in the snow to go to the bathroom, so she cleaned an area the only way she knew..