Sunday, February 21, 2021

United Airlines flight with engine failure drops debris over neighbourhoods in Colorado

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The plane returned to Denver and made a safe landing.

There are no reports of injuries.

Some videos posted on social media showed debris of the plane's exterior falling from the sky and landing in neighbourhoods.

