United Airlines flight with engine failure drops debris over neighbourhoods in Colorado

There are no reports of injuries.

The plane returned to Denver and made a safe landing.

Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The plane returned to Denver and made a safe landing.

There are no reports of injuries.

Some videos posted on social media showed debris of the plane's exterior falling from the sky and landing in neighbourhoods.