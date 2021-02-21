United Airlines flight with engine failure drops debris over neighbourhoods in Colorado

Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff.
The plane returned to Denver and made a safe landing.
There are no reports of injuries.
Some videos posted on social media showed debris of the plane's exterior falling from the sky and landing in neighbourhoods.
In what has been described as an incredibly rare occurrence, a Boeing 777-200 experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff..
A United Airlines flight headed to Honolulu from Denver International Airport had to turn around due to an engine issue, a..