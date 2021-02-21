Watch: Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired '3 Idiots', makes solar tent for Indian Army

Sonam Wangchuk, the engineer, innovator and education reformer who inspired the movie '3 Idiots', has developed a tent to help Indian soldiers in high-altitude regions.

The tent is solar powered, with 3 sides insulated, and the fourth consisting of an energy bank which stores solar energy and helps emit heat at night.

Wangchuk said that the tent is based on one of his old designs, updated amid border tension with China.

Last year, when the face-off began, he had called for a boycott of Chinese goods.

Watch the full video for more.