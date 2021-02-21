2 Puducherry MLAs submit their resignation to Assembly Speaker

Two Puducherry MLAs have resigned from their respective parties on February 21.

Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan said that his resignation has come as the party did not give him his due recognition.

On being asked if he will join any other party, he said, "I will be joining, as per decision of people of my constituency." After K Lakshminarayanan, DMK MLA K Venkatesan also submitted his resignation to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu today.

Assembly election is likely to be held this year in the UT.