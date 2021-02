Nagpur market heavily crowded despite surging COVID cases in state

A market in Sitabuldi area witnessed large crowd, despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

People were seen flouting COVID-19 protocols given by the Health Ministry.

State government is taking measures to control the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

In wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra, the state government said on Sunday.