Bluffton woman killed in Adams County crash on SR 124, 5 seriously injured

Investigators believe a driver who disregarded a stop sign on an Indiana highway contributed to a fatal crash that left one woman dead and several other seriously injured Friday night in rural Adams County.

Police say on friday, just after 8:30 p.m., deputies of the adams county sheriff's office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state road 124 and county road 700 west.

Deputies say they found a 20-13 red chevrolet malibu and a silver 2004 oldsmobile van, both off the roadway with heavy damage.

They're pleading with drivers to remain focused on the road and avoid