Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 654,660; 11,912 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which brings the total to 654,660 people.

The indiana department of health announced today that 1- thousand-449 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19..

That brings the total to 654-thousand- 660 indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 11- thousand- 912 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.as of today, 36 percent of i-c-u beds and over 80 percent of ventilators remail available.

And around our region tonight, 262 cases and 3 deaths to report.

Adams reporting 2 new cases.allen reporting 81 new cases.dekalb reporting 8 cases.32 over in huntington.

9 in steuben.17 in both noble and whitley county.

3 in wabash and 10 in wells.

Over in ohio:paulding repor ting 5 new cases and van wert 4.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

14-thousand-187 first doses have been administered...and now, 21- thousand-361 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 880-thousand and number of fully vaccinated is over 424-thousand.....