'Will disclose our strategy in assembly': CM V Narayanasamy ahead of floor test

After resignation spree of MLAs from Congress and DMK in Puducherry, state government's strength has dwindled in Assembly.

After the meeting with party leaders, ministers, MLAs and MPs, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that party will disclose their strategy on the floor of the House.

"Today, ministers, MLAs of Congress and DMK, MPs and other party leaders met and discussed the strategy to be adopted by us in the Legislative Assembly (tomorrow).

We have decided to disclose our strategy on the floor of the House," said CM V Narayanasamy.