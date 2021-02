Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' concludes in Bikaner

Closing ceremony of 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' was held at Bikaner in Rajasthan on February 21.

The joint military exercise started from February 08 and ended on February 20 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR).

Exercise aimed to enhance cooperation and interoperability in counter-terrorism operations.