1st Mahananda Bird festival kick starts in Siliguri

First 4-day long Mahananda Bird festival kicked off at Sukna under Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary on February 20.

Festival aimed to spread awareness about different species of birds in region.

More than 250 avian species are found in Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Seven stalls including the animal resources development department, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Bombay Natural History Society, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, World Wildlife Fund, Sukna Squad have been set up in the festival.

Birds like Red-necked Hornbill, Great Hornbill, different type of Yuhina, Long-tailed Broadbill, Green Magpie, Chestnut Winged Cuckoo, Crested Kingfisher, Black-napped Monarch, Greater Racket tailed Drongo, are found in the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.