SGPC observed 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib

On the occasion of centenary of Sri Nankana Sahib massacre, devotees flocked to Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar on February 21.

The centenary of Sri Nankana Sahib massacre, which is popularly known as Saka Nankana Sahib, is being marked in an event on February 21.

A large number of devotees offered prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara.

Kirtan was also organised to mark the event.

However, Ministry of Home Affairs denied permission to Sikh jatha which was planning to visit Pakistan on the 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib.