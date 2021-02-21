Man Catches Thief And Throws Bottle Behind Him which Crashes Into Car's Windshield Instead
This person witnessed a thief stealing vodka while parking their car.

A man caught the thief in the act and pushed him to the ground, which broke all the bottles in the process.

The thief then ran away carrying a bottle, and the man threw another bottle towards him.

This incident caused the bottle to crash into the parked car's windshield instead of hitting the thief.

