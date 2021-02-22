11pm KHSAA COVID Lawsuit 02.21.2021

A MOUNT STERLING FATHER SAYS HE'S FILED A LAWSUIT TO TRY AND STOP THE KHSAA FROM IMPLEMENTING WHAT HE SAYS IS A TOO RESTRICTIVE COVID-19 PROTOCOL.

mount sterling khsaa says it hasn't received notice of said lawsuit.

The dad..jon kelly johnson says the khsaa's 'return to play' rule that says.... a student athlete that tests positive must sit out for 22 days before returning... is too long.

kelly johnson father kelly:"if a kentucky basketball player only has to sit out 14 days then a kentucky school child should only have to sit out 14 days" the johnson family filed in montgomery county circuit court their lawyer says that they are anticipating some sort of result