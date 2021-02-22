Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty spotted at Mumbai airport

Paparazzi snapped Bollywood stars including Suniel Shetty and Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport.

Actor Suniel Shetty will be soon seen in 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham'.

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to appear in her next venture 'Thalaivi'.