Monday, February 22, 2021

TENNESSEE MAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF DEADLY PLANE CRASH IN CULLMAN

TENNESSEE MAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF DEADLY PLANE CRASH IN CULLMAN

The Cullman County Coroner says they believe John T.

Sigman, a 70 year old man from Dysburg Tennessee, was the person who died after a deadly plane crash in Cullman.

We now know the names of the people involved in a fatal plane crash in cullman county.

The coroner says he believes john sigman senior died in the crash.

We are waiting on autopsy results to confirm his identity.

Signman's family said he was in cullman to buy the airplane.

The coroner identified the second person on the plane as noah holloway.

He is alive, but seriously injured.

At this time -- it's unclear if sigman was buying the plane from holloway.

The airport's general manager said they're waiting for the f-a-a and n-t-s-b to release who owned the plane.

Both are investigating

