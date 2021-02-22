Mocs women drop final home match to UNCG

Women's basketball team has swept just one team with the new back- to-back pandemic scheduling this year.

That was western carolina last week.

Today, mocs looking to bring out the broom for the second time.

Chattanooga hosting uncg for senior day... after shutting down the spartans in 16- point win friday.

However, mocs leaving the winning to scrappy... frankly because no one could guard spartans three-threat pernilla sorensen... uncg takes a 5 point lead with that.

=== mocs having to rely heavily on abbey cornelius to stay in the game.

Flick of the wrist, mocs within three.

17 points for the junior.

=== next possession, sigrun olafsdottir ties it.

Three pointer.

18 all.

=== mocs playing timid until the end of the first half.

Brooke hampel takes eboni williams miscue, turns it into two -- plus the foul.

Mocs lead 25-24.

=== however, all five threes given to sorensen.

No coming back from that.

58-50 the final.

