‘Congress insulting our forces’: Rajnath Singh on LAC disengagement politics

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at the Congress for alleging that India ceded territory to the Chinese.

The defence minister said that India would not tolerate any country trying to unilaterally change the status-quo at the borders.

Rajnath Singh said that nobody can occupy India territory till he is alive.

He also accused the Congress of insulting the bravery of our forces.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders had questioned the disengagement at the LAC and said that India has now lost territory to the Chinese.

