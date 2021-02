Puducherry political crisis: Floor test underway at Assembly

Amid political crisis in Puducherry, floor test is underway at the Assembly on February 22 on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

It came after two Congress MLAs, A John Kumar and Lakshmi Narayanan and a DMK MLA K Venkatesan resigned from their Assembly membership.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy was present at the Assembly to face floor test today.