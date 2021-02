BJP's only allies are CBI, ED: Saugata Roy on notice to TMC leader's family in coal scam

The CBI sent notice to CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in coal scam case.

On the notice, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "BJP is left with no allies.

Their only allies are CBI and ED.

They are trying to use their allies to threaten, to pressurise the TMC.

Whatever notice issued will be dealt with legally."