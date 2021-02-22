The new Porsche 911 GT3 Design Preview

Porsche takes the new 911 GT3 off the leash.

The seventh edition of this high-performance sports car was also developed in close collaboration with Porsche Motorsport.

It transfers pure racing technology into a production model even more consistently than ever before: the double wishbone front axle layout and sophisticated aerodynamics with swan neck rear wing and striking diffuser originate from the successful GT race car 911 RSR and the 375 kW (510 PS) four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine is based on the drivetrain of the 911 GT3 R, tried and tested in endurance racing.

The acoustically impressive, high-revving engine is also used practically unchanged in the new 911 GT3 Cup.

The result is a brilliant driving machine: efficient and emotional, precise and high-performance – perfect for the circuit and superb for everyday use.