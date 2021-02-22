2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Bluelink

Hyundai Motor is upgrading its Bluelink connected car services technology with a range of new features to enhance the driving experiences of Hyundai customers Hyundai’s state-of-the-art Bluelink combines intelligent automotive and IT technologies in order to provide greater comfort, safety and convenience for drivers.

In addition to a refined user interface, the upgraded Bluelink offers a range of new benefits and services for Hyundai customers, including Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation and live parking information, and a new user profile feature.

Hyundai’s upgraded Bluelink features a new user interface (UI) with a black screen and updated blue icons that display the time, weather and, if selected by the user, map guidance.

The map UI now offers a choice between three colour schemes and an enhanced dark night mode.

It displays a range of GPS-based information to aid drivers, including the current speed of the vehicle and information about traffic density.

For a more tranquil driving experience, users can also select from different audible atmospheres called “Sounds of Nature”.

These include “calm ocean waves”, “rainy day”, “open-air café”, “warm fireplace” and “snowy village”.