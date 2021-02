Master Maserati - Driving Courses Trailer

There cannot be a Maserati driver in the world who hasn’t wondered what it must be like to push the rev counter into the red right up through the gears, to take the racing line through a corner and to test their car’s braking capabilities to the limit.

The Maserati Driving Experience answers all these questions and more through a series of professionally- led courses for those with a desire to discover the performance potential of the Maserati range in its natural environment: the racetrack.