‘CBI & ED are BJP’s only allies’: TMC on notice to Abhishek Banerjee’s wife

TMC accused the BJP of using the ED and CBI to threaten the party after notice was sent to Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee Naroola in the alleged coal pilferage scam.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy alleged that BJP is trying to browbeat its party by misusing central agencies.

He added that they will not be bullied by these tactics and will respond to the notice legally.

A group of CBI officials came to Abhishek Banerjee's residence in South Kolkata looking for Rujira Banerjee Naroola on Sunday afternoon.

CBI has also issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal scam case.

This comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West bengallater this year.

