Gas balloons burst into flames injuring two in eastern China

Gas balloons exploded as the wind blew them into a lit cigarette in eastern China.

Gas balloons exploded as the wind blew them into a lit cigarette in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Zhenjiang in Jiangsu Province on February 18, shows a huge ball of fire suddenly bursting out of dozens of hydrogen balloons when the vendor was selling them to several customers.

According to reports, the wind blew the balloons into a lit cigarette in an elderly man’s hand when he was walking past the area.

The elderly man and a child suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking for the vendor and the case is under further investigation.