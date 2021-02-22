Mauritius PM highlights significance of CECPA signed by India

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at India-Mauritius joint statement said the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) is far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services.

"Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement is 1st of its kind, signed by India with an African country.

It's far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services, investment, economic cooperation and technical assistance,"said Mauritius PM.

He added, "As India seeks to step her vast and multilayered cooperation with African continent, for next edition of India-Africa forum Mauritius aspires to play greater role in these engagements as a gateway between India and Africa."