Roadside team shifts submerged cars out of flooded neighbourhood in Indonesia

A roadside team helped move out cars stranded in a flooded business district in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 20.

At least 21 areas were flooded following heavy rains, damaging thousands of homes in the capital, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

A team from the Indonesia Off-Road Federation (IOF) assisted in the movement of vehicles.