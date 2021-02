Rising COVID-19 cases is matter of concern: Punjab Health Minister

On the rising COVID-19 cases from past 3-4 days, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that it is a matter of concern.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said that he has instructed the healthcare workers to get vaccinated as they are on the frontline.

"Don't want to lose any other health worker to COVID," he added.

Punjab Health Minister further said that if cases rise anything is possible, therefore we have to take precautions from our end.