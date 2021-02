TMC worried after CBI summoned Abhishek Banerjee's wife: Dilip Ghosh

While speaking to ANI in Hooghly district on February 22, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh said, "Trinamool Congress (TMC) is worried after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Rujira Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee's wife).

It said 'We aren't afraid of rats'.

It can't be that you do wrong and stand by it.

If you haven't done anything wrong, go and answer." "CBI sending notice means something is wrong," he added.