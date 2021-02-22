Former State Representative Dies GMK 022221

Former State Representative and Board of Education Member, Mike Bowling, has died.

former state rep, kbe member dies mike bowling "dad went to his forever home this morning.

He ... mike bowling's family posted on social media saturday-- saying in part-- "dad went to his forever home this morning.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

We are heartbroken but rejoicing.

He was our superman and we'll miss him greatly."

Bowling... also served as an attorney in middlesboro..

He had just resigned from the state board of education friday.

Services have not yet been