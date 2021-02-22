Louisville Restaurant: Takes Supplies to Texas 2/22/2021

They wanted to get the supplies themselves but the Louisville community joined in.

Louisville Restaurant owner Troy King of SIx Forks Burger Company Fry Daddy and his wife are taking a trailer full of supplies to Texas.

They got everything from bottles of water... dehydrated food packs..toilet paper..and even baby formula.

You can keep up with the trip on the six forks burger company...and fry daddy's facebook page.

