Pine Island School District shares concern over vaccine rollout

The superintendent says Pine Island is considered a smaller school district and only 50% of staff is vaccinated.

Child care providers and educators are top priority when it comes to getting vaccinated in minnesota.

But one area superintenden t says her school district isn't getting a fair chance.

Last week... governor tim walz made the announcement that schools can begin to go back to in?

That's of course because more and more vaccines are rolling out.

I sat down with one superintenden t who has some concerns about it.

Pine island school district is one of the smaller ones in the area compared to its neighboring schools.

However, the superintendent , tamara champa, tells me that shouldn't matter when it comes to vaccine distribution.

The district is made up of goodhue, olmsted and dodge counties... what cha is a disadvantage.

She tells me pine island only has 50% of its staff vaccinated with just the first dose... whereas, other school districts will be completely vaccinated by the first of march.

She explains while other students will be heading back to the classroom... they might have to wait longer because the "this is not what our families would expect for our students.

I expect that our zip code doesn't matter.

We talk about this all the time: i want all of our students to have the same opportunities in this size district that they do in others.

It shouldn't matter what our zip code is, but right now, our zip code matters."

