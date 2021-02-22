Kamal Nath feels 'pity' on Governor's address in Assembly, BJP demands apology

Congress Madhya Pradesh president and former chief minister Kamal Nath said that he feels pity for the Governor because she had to deliver speech for media, not for the state.

"The real situation of farmers and labourers and about atrocities on women was not stated," said Kamal Nath on Governor's address in the Assembly.

MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang called Kamal Nath's remark "unfortunate." He also demanded clarification and apology.

"He has insulted the Governor's post.

Such remarks are not expected from a leader of such a stature," he added.