BJP will work for 'Sonar Bangla' to strengthen Bengal's history, culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sahaganj area of West Bengal's Hooghly district on February 22.

While addressing the public rally, PM Modi said, "BJP will work for such a 'Sonar Bangla' which will strengthen Bengal's history and culture.

A Bengal, where faith, spirituality and enterprise will be respected.

Where development will be for all and appeasement of none.

A Bengal which will be 'tolabaji-mukt' and 'rojgar-yukt'." "Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers and poor.

But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal Government does not reach the poor without the consent of all the 'tolabaaz' of TMC.

This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer and normal families are becoming poorer," he added.