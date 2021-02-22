'Puppy doesn't share food': Tiny pup refuses to share food with siblings

This tiny 7-week-old puppy from East Langsing, Michigan, tried kibble for the first time and refused to share the bowl.

Footage from February 17 shows Dickens frantically eating the food and perking up to defend the bowl as his siblings encroach.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He almost died at 2 weeks old and is half the size of his littermate.

I guess that’s why he wanted to hog the food when he first tried kibble."