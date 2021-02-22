Terrifying engine failure caught on camera

231 passengers and 10 crew members are back on ground following an emergency landing over the weekend.

Moments after a flight took off from denver for honolulu, it had to make an emergency landing.

It was a moment hundreds of passengers will never forget.

As you can see, one of the engines is on fire.

United flight 328 was carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew members as it experienced issues with the engine.

Luckily, no one was injured and the plane made a safe landing.

However, it may have been a little more startling for people in a neighborhood below the plane.

This is what appears to be part of the plane engine in someone's front yard.

The resident also shows their father's truck totaled and minor damage to his house.

As you can see here, pieces of the plane are falling from the sky much to the shock of people below.

As i stated earlier, no one was injured.

Saturday's emergency did spark a response from federal investigators.

Boeing said it's recommending that "operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in- storage 777s" with the specific type of engine remain grounded until the f-a-a works out a solution.

