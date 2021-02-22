Passenger Identified In Plane Crash

We're learning more this morning about a deadly plane crash in cullman county over the weekend.

The coroner confirmed a 70 year old tennessee man died.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz joins us live with what we know right now.

The plane went down saturday around 6 p.m.

Into the woods near county roads 1371 and 1360, right by cullman regional airport.

This morning we know that john sigman from dysburg, tennessee died in that crash.

Frederick "noah" holloway was also in that piper pa-32.

He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Sigman's family says he was in cullman to purchase the airplane, but right now it's unclear who he was buying it from.

The f-a-a has not released who that plane belonged to when it took off from cullman regional airport on saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Right now, sigman's body is here in huntsville where an autopsy will be performed later this week.

