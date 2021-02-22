Vaccine Appointment Rescheduled

Waay 31 news app.

Schools are not the only thing still feeling the effects of the winter weather.

Vaccine sites across north alabama have had to adjust and find a way to make up for delayed appointments.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live with the details on how you can get vaccinated at clinics this week.

Marie, whatever day you had an appointment last week will be your new appointment day this week.

For example, if your appointment was last monday, you're now scheduled for today.

This change applies to the colbert and lauderdale county health department vaccine sites, two of the counties in north alabama hit hardest by winter weather last week.

Officials say you're safe to get your second dose a little bit after originally thought and that you're still protected.

They say second-dose shots are scheduled three or four weeks out to the day simply for easy scheduling.

In the shoals with snow still on the ground there, the colbert county health department was open this saturday to vaccinate those who could not make their new appointment.

Officials there say they vaccinated hundreds of people on that extra day.

Like a bulk of north alabama vaccine sites, colbert and lauderdale counties are only administering second dose shots.

