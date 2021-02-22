Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, MAR

In early trading on Monday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%.

Year to date, Marriott International, registers a 8.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.6%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 59.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.

Om, trading down 3.8%, and Fox, trading up 2.9% on the day.