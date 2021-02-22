Pregnancy and Covid-19 Vaccine questions

The recent launch of pfizer's new trial studying the covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women is welcome news.

But the results of that research will take time.

Kq2's madeline mcclain breaks down the most commonly asked questions about pregnancy and covid-19 and what doctors say about it.

<<we all have worries about covid-19 or nerves about getting the vaccine.but if you're pregnant or thinking about trying for a baby...there's a whole other layer of worries.dr. carrie wieneke, chair of obstetrics and gynecology: "we do know if we would compare a pregnant patient with the same age, same co-morbidities, to a not pregnant patient that the pregnant patient has an increased of having severe covid disease.

Being intubated, being place on ecmo, and having an icu admission."dr. carrie wine- icky is an ob-gyn and chairs the department at ku medical center.she and two other doctors sat down and answered some of the most pressing questions about pregnancy, covid, and the vaccine.as far as risk of a pregnant women developing a severe covid-19 disease --she says the chances are low but... dr. carrie wieneke, chair of obstetrics and gynecology: we also know that pregnant patients that have risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, are at an increased risk of having severe covid disease.

And as far as whether a baby can get covid from the mom.ku med hasn't had any cases like that -- but the medical field generally...dana hawkinson, md, medical director of infection prevention and control at ku med: in rare, rare instances we have seen the transfer of the infection from mom to baby so it doesn't happen very often at all.

Because pregnant woman with covid-19 have a higher risk of delivering a baby preterm some are left wondering whether to get the vaccine.the cdc is collecting data and now pfizer and moderna are conducting trials.

Unfortunately -- no studies about it exist yet....dr. carrie wieneke, chair of obstetrics and gynecology: "but we do know that there were women that did receive the vaccine and became pregnant during the study and there were no adverse outcomes."from both vaccine trials and there were no safety signals so we discuss what we do know and we have individual conversations with each patient."she says her conversations with patients include what the woman's day-to-day risks are exposure to the virus and medical history.other pressing questions can get the vaccine if you are breastfeeding.dr. carrie wieneke, chair of obstetrics and gynecology: "the wording of all the national governing bodies is even stronger for a recommendation to receive the vaccine."and doctors say there's no evidence that the vaccine will affect fertility.

David wild, md, vice president of performance improvement at the university of kansas health: there's no way that mrna can impact fertility down the road or even a cycle that someone is currently in.dr. carrie wieneke, chair of obstetrics and gynecology: "we recommend you get the vaccine."

Reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

This week expectant moms for th efirst time recieved their first doses of the pfizer vaccine in a clincial trial.

About 4 thousand women in 9 countries are enrolled.