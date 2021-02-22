This Is What to Do If Your Pothos Plant's Leaves Are Turning Yellow

The pothos plant is one of the bestlow-maintenance houseplantsto brighten up your space.But if your pothos leaves are turningyellow, quickly figuring out whatto do is key to keeping it alive.One of the biggest reasons your pothosmay be turning yellow is overwatering.Start going longer periods between watering.If that doesn’t work, try filtering waterand letting it sit for 48 hours to eliminatea lot of the chemicals and bacteria in it.Very direct sunlight or heated vents maybe a bit too dry for your pothos, and nosun at all makes it tough for a plant grow.So, if you want to cure your plant's yellowingproblem, it's best to keep it in a shady areawith beams of light coming through