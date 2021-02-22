Tech Byte - Apps to Help You Score Money Watching Sports

Let's look at some apps where you can hopefully score some money betting on your favorite teams.

More states are legalizing sports betting.

But if you don't want to make a road trip to the casino, your phone is your next best "bet."

Let's look at some apps where you can hopefully score some money betting on your favorite teams. i'm emily cassulo, and this is tech byte.

Sports betting apps / tech byte it's time to start getting ready for march madness!

Why not enjoy the games, and hopefully make money from them?!

Use draftkings sportsbook to gamble on not just those college teams, but your favorite pro teams too - from basketball and football, to golf and hockey.

Draftkings even has different ways you can bet.

You can do it live during the game, or just pick the winner in pools to win prizes.

You can even use it to play casino games, like blackjack or roulette.

Another free app you'll want to have for sports betting, is fanduel sportsbook & casino.

It's similar to draftkings, with opportunities to put money on more than 17 sports.

Creators say it's also easy to quickly and safely cash out your winnings.

You can get your money in as little as a day!

People who live in tennessee will want to have the action 24/7 sportsbook app.

Just like the other free ones, users can bet on a variety of sports, but this one has bonuses just for those in the volunteer state.

The betmgm app is good for not just winning money on games, but great rewards, as well.

Those can include hotel suites, or dinners at award-winning restaurants.

And because of their partnership with mgm resorts, betmgm users can also translate their gameplay into time at the company's resort properties in las vegas, mississippi, and maryland.

A nice vacation is definitely another win!

Emily cassulo / tech byte of course, sports betting isn't legal everywhere.

Keep in mind, even if it is allowed, each state has different rules.

For some - like in tennessee - you can bet online, but others, you have to do it in person.

Make sure to do your research, before you put your money on the line.

I'm emily cassulo, and that's this week's tech byte.

