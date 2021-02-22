8-year-old shot at St. Joseph apartment Sunday Morning

At ten.") a child is recovering in the hospital tonight after a shooting late this morning in st.

Joseph.

Good sunday evening, i'm ron johnson.

Police responding to the area around 11 am, that's where they found an eight year old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was eventually taken to children's mercy hospital in kansas city with critical injuries, but the good news tonight is that her condition has improved and is now described as non life threatening.

Police told us they're continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to this shooting as well as