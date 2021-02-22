Top 20 Pilot Episodes of the Century (So Far)

For this list, we’ll be going over the best TV pilots from the year 2000 up to and including 2020.

This is how you begin a TV series.

Take notes.

This is how you begin a TV series.

For this list, we’ll be going over the best TV pilots from the year 2000 up to and including 2020.

Our countdown includes "Barry", "Game of Thrones", "Breaking Bad", "Mr. Robot", “How I Met Your Mother”, and more!